HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Insider Olivier Grémillon Acquires 2,500 Shares

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider Olivier Grémillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,687.74).

On Friday, September 25th, Olivier Grémillon acquired 2,000 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £24,520 ($32,035.54).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.64) on Thursday. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,258.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

