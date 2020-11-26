Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

HMCBF opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

