Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Head-To-Head Review

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 10.32% 7.91% 3.69% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 1 7 0 2.88 Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus target price of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Home Bistro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.84 $1.25 billion $1.22 24.86 Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,711.08 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bistro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Home Bistro on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Home Bistro

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

