Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Sells $40,580.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00.

Jack Engelkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

