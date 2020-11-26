HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger Sells 61,673 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,310,887.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $38.70 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. FMR LLC grew its position in HNI by 453,512.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 309,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 541.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 275,612 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the second quarter worth about $7,782,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

