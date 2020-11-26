Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.17 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.34. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $230.02. The company has a market cap of $481.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

