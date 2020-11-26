HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Lowered to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HPR opened at $9.91 on Monday. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $41,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $60,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.