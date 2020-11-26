HEX Market Capitalization Achieves $543.83 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $543.83 million and $3.44 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00077038 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000958 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020806 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003698 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.