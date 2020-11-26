Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

