Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $1,123,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 458,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 188,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -562.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

