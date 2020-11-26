Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HP. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rowe raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.84.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.