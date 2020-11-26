Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.84.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 1,673,553 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after buying an additional 436,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 352,816 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

