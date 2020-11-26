HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HQY. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $71.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

