Head to Head Survey: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) versus Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Meridian and Hancock Whitney's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Meridian and Hancock Whitney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $85.96 million 1.34 $10.61 million $1.73 10.89 Hancock Whitney N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Whitney.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meridian and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hancock Whitney 0 2 4 0 2.67

Meridian presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.04%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Meridian beats Hancock Whitney on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage services, and annuity and life insurance products; trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and treasury management services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 217 full service banking and financial services offices and 288 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

