Head to Head Survey: ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) and The Competition

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ClearSign Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ClearSign Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearSign Technologies Competitors 171 767 1339 39 2.54

ClearSign Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 0.38%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 -$8.48 million -8.00 ClearSign Technologies Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 25.83

ClearSign Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies N/A -77.84% -63.93% ClearSign Technologies Competitors 12.29% -86.20% 5.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearSign Technologies competitors beat ClearSign Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.