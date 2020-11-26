Head to Head Review: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) versus Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arco Platform and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zovio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $55.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Zovio.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -7.27% 4.11% 2.10% Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49%

Volatility and Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $139.21 million 6.42 -$2.39 million $0.49 85.31 Zovio $417.80 million 0.28 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -7.83

Arco Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Zovio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had a network consisted of 5,414 partner schools and 1,362,141 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

