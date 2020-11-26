Head to Head Review: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 5 7 0 2.46 Vornado Realty Trust 4 7 1 0 1.75

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus target price of $65.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.87%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kilroy Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 8.72 $195.44 million $3.91 16.20 Vornado Realty Trust $1.92 billion 4.04 $3.15 billion $3.49 11.64

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 20.35% 3.56% 1.89% Vornado Realty Trust 21.78% 2.23% 0.79%

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Vornado Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

