Head-To-Head Review: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BSQUARE and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 0 2 11 0 2.85

Farfetch has a consensus price target of $47.38, suggesting a potential downside of 11.53%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BSQUARE and Farfetch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.33 -$9.18 million N/A N/A Farfetch $1.02 billion 17.81 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -44.26

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -5.92% -25.77% -10.33% Farfetch -54.36% -59.19% -30.66%

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices. It also provides B2IQ Edge and Cloud Suite, a collection of software components that securely connects edge devices and non-connected assets to the cloud; B2IQ Cloud Base that offers automatic registration of B2IQ Edge devices with the cloud; B2IQ Edge, a compact and edge client that supports bi-directional communication between devices, sensors, and cloud components; B2IQ Gateway, which supports bi-directional communication between constrained devices and the cloud; and B2IQ Edge Modules that includes B2IQ Modbus connector for industrial assets, the B2IQ Canbus connector for automotive assets, and the B2IQ SAE 1939 Canbus connector for diesel assets. In addition, the company offers various professional services, such as operating system (OS) upgrade and porting, embedded OS support, field upgrade consulting, OS lockdown, and Microsoft Azure Sphere engineering services, as well as Windows 10 Internet of Things (IoT) enterprise training services. Further, it develops, deploys, and operates IoT systems for various businesses. The company serves OEMs, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

