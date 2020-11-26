Head-To-Head Comparison: RumbleON (RMBL) vs. The Competition

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RumbleON to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.17% -100.59% -10.02%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RumbleON and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 RumbleON Competitors 461 1501 2171 112 2.46

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.68%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 0.06%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -0.93 RumbleON Competitors $2.06 billion $197.36 million 22.43

RumbleON’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RumbleON competitors beat RumbleON on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

