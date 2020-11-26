HC Wainwright Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $22.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $16.59 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,984 shares of company stock worth $2,101,500 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

