HC Wainwright Lowers BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Price Target to $43.00

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 294.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYSI. BidaskClub raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeyondSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of BYSI opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.91. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

