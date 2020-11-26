HC Wainwright Boosts Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target to $34.00

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUMO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

LUMO stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.