Harvest Capital Credit Co. (HCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
NASDAQ HCAP opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 19.44 and a quick ratio of 19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.56.
Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile
Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.
