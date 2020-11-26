Harvest Capital Credit Co. (HCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 19.44 and a quick ratio of 19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

HCAP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

