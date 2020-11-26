Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $2,036,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.