H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.83 and a beta of 1.25. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. Analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.