Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last ninety days.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

