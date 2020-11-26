GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Sean Stiefel Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,677.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.