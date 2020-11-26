Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 51.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 235.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gray Television by 78.6% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 358.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.