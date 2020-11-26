Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Price Target Raised to GBX 285

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grainger plc (GRI.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

GRI opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.71) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 11.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. Grainger plc has a twelve month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Grainger plc (GRI.L) news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £299.16 ($390.85).

About Grainger plc (GRI.L)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

