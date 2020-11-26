Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen Sells 4,398 Shares

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total value of $2,051,974.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,427 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,175.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GHC opened at $461.97 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $655.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.39 and a 200 day moving average of $392.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Graham by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 48.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

