Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GMHI opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58. Gores Metropoulos has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Get Gores Metropoulos alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.