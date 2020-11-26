Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDP. Roth Capital increased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

GDP opened at $12.26 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

