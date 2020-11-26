Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $27,380.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

