Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) versus Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Head to Head Analysis

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Golden Star Resources and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Golden Star Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -41.29% -189.63% 9.03% Gold Resource 0.19% 0.15% 0.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Star Resources and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million 1.53 -$67.43 million $0.16 22.88 Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.61 $5.83 million $0.09 33.78

Gold Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Star Resources. Golden Star Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Golden Star Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

