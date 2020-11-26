Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 570,000 Shares

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $5,711,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of Gogo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $204,641.50.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of Gogo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,440,872.00.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $930.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.35. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Gogo by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

