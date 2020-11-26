Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 570,000 Shares

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $5,711,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of Gogo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $204,641.50.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of Gogo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,440,872.00.
NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $930.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.35. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Gogo by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.