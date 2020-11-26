GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $567,429.22 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $567,429.22 and $2,526.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,325.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.49 or 0.03015718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.01609932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00433718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00672118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00405941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00036087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00108699 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.