George Cardoza Sells 52,926 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $45.71 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,523.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,786,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 395,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 365,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 685,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 342,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.