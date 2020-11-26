GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells $26,260.98 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,020.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 19th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,310 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $18,143.50.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 891 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $11,672.10.

GNMK stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.78 million, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 3.23.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $19,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,835,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,757,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,549,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

