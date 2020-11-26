General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Randall D. Mott Sells 25,000 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

