General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary T. Barra Sells 525,105 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,641.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in General Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

