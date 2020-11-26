General Motors (NYSE:GM) CAO Christopher Hatto Sells 52,549 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Hatto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in General Motors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in General Motors by 30.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in General Motors by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

