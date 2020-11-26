General Electric (NYSE:GE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on GE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.