Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Galecto in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

