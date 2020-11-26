Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $15.90 on Monday. Galecto has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $17.99.
Galecto Company Profile
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.