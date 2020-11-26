FY2021 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The TJX Companies in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

TJX opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.18, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after buying an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.