FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Desjardins (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.45.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

