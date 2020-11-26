FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

