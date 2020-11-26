FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.84.

URBN opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

