FY2020 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

