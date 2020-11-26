FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

SBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

SBRA opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

